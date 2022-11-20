Auction of UT’s Heritage: French team’s intervention sought

Chandigarh, November 19
To stop smuggling of UT’s heritage furniture, a visiting French team was requested to take appropriate action against forthcoming auction of UT’s five heritage items in Paris on November 28.
In a memorandum submitted to Nathalie Chanvallon, Judicial Police Officer, presently in a French delegation in Chandigarh, Ajay Jagga, member, Heritage Items Identification & Inspection Committee, UT, intimated her that UT’s heritage articles designed by Pierre Jeanneret and Le Corbusier are being auctioned in Paris on November 28. The articles include a dining table, an office cane chair, a bench and a pair of low leg chairs, a dressing table and a dirty linen basket.
