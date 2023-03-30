Audit General Karnataka beat Haryana in inter-zonal hockey meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Audit General (AG) Karnataka today defeated AG Haryana 4-2 on the second day of the IA&AD Inter-Zonal Hockey Tournament being held at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Nitin scored a brace while Naeemuddin and Jayprakash added one each to the tally. Balwinder Singh and Gaurav scored one each for AG Haryana.

AG Maharashtra ousted AG Odisha 4-1 as Pramod and Teeras scored two goals each for Maharashtra. Tyki Kujur scored the lone goal for AG Odisha. In the second match, AG West Bengal played a 4-4 draw against AG Madhya Pradesh. Abhishek netted two goals, while Virender and Sangam scored one goal each for West Bengal. Mohammad Javed added a brace. Pushpendra and Faraz Khan added one each to the goal tally of Madhya Pradesh.

In the fourth match, Delhi Audit defeated AG Hyderabad 5-2. Neelam Sanjeev scored four goals while Mithilesh added one to the tally. Manikanta and Arvind scored one goal each for Hyderabad.