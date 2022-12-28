Auditorium for Beant Singh Memorial

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today gave approval to the design of an auditorium and convention centre to be constructed at Sardar Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 here.

Purohit, along with UT Adviser Dharam Pal and other senior officers, visited the memorial and expressed his displeasure over the delay in work. Efforts have been made to develop the memorial during the past several years, but many works are still incomplete.

The project was started in 1999 in the memory of former Chief Minister Beant Singh. Marred by delays, it was finally inaugurated in October 2008. The project was funded by the UT Administration and the Punjab Government.