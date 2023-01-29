Australian delegation visits varsity

As many as 15 students from School of Business and Law of Western Sydney University, Australia, visited the campus. Department of Laws organised a workshop for the students on Indian Commercial Laws and Regulations, including foreign investment and trade laws, legal ethics and legal education. Academicians Dr Grace Borsellino and Krishan Prasad met Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig.
Government College of Education
The 74th Republic Day celebrations were held at Government College of Education, Sector 20. As per the tradition of the college, the oldest serving employee in the order, Ambika Sethi, was the chief guest of the day and hoisted the Tricolour. College principal Dr Sapna Nanda congratulated all present on the occasion and highlighted the significance of the day.
UIET gets research grant
Faculty of University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, bagged SERB, DST research grant for designing indigenous human prosthetic arm. Dr Prashant Jindal (principal investigator), Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, Dr Mamta Juneja (co-investigator), Associate Professor, Computer Science Engineering at UIET, Panjab University, and Dr Nirmal Raj Gopinathan (co-investigator), Orthopaedic Surgeon and Professor, PGIMER, Chandigarh, have been sanctioned a research grant of Rs 37.95 lakhs from SERB, DST under the area, “Wearable Electronics for Biomedical Applications”, for a period of three years to design a state-of-art and cost effective human prosthetic arm.
PEC celebrates R-day
Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day with grandeur, gaiety and enthusiasm. The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by Prof Baldev Setia, director, followed by the singing of the national anthem in the presence of students, staff members and PEC residents.
Republic hues at panjab varsity
Panjab University celebrated the Republic Day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm on the university campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig was the chief guest at the event. It was followed by the inspection of the Guard of Honour comprising the contingents of security staff, NCC boys and girls cadets, NSS, Ankur School and Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ratwara Sahib.
