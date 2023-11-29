Author Aditya Sinha discusses his new book

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Aditya Sinha, an author and former journalist, was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to promote his latest book release, “Death in the Deccan”. As Sinha did bookshop-hopping to sign as many copies as he could during his short visit to the city, he spared time to share his experience in the city along with his plans for the future.

Sinha professed his likeness for the city’s hotspot, Sukhna Lake, also called Chandigarh, a city of literates. While he just missed the Literati Festival by two days, Sinha hopes to be part of the next one. In his most recent work, “Death in the Deccan”, he shared his plans to make it a series, exploring the lead character of Inspector Mona Ramteke even further.