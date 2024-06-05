 Auto driver dies in accident : The Tribune India

in brief

Auto driver dies in accident

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An auto driver died and four passengers were injured after the vehicle was hit by a recklessly driven SUV at the Kalagram light point. The Auto driver and four passengers, identified as Meenal of Sector 20, Panchkula; Ashish of Barnala, Zishan and Munna, both residents of Sector 56, were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The auto driver, who is yet to be identified, succumbed to injuries. The police said a case against 21-year-old SUV driver Mehul Garg had been registered at the Mani Majra police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Two targeted by snatchers

Chandigarh: Two incidents of snatching have been reported in the city. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the purse from a 72-year-old woman at Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Mani Majra. It contained Rs 6,000, mobile phones and documents. The other incident was reported from Kajheri, Sector 52. Vishanu Shanu said two miscreants riding a bike snatched his mobile phone. The police have registered separate cases. TNS

Three arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested three persons for snatching cash and documents at Hallo Majra. Jagdish Singh alleged that Vinay, Amit and Vineet, all residents of Ram Darbar, snatched Rs 4,000 and documents from him. TNS

Carrom coaching camp gets going

Chandigarh: A 12-day summer carrom coaching camp started at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. A total of 21 players (14 boys and 7 girls) from the tricity are attending the camp. Farheen, former sub-junior national champion and two-time runner-up in junior national, and Mahesh Sekhri, international and general secretary of the Chandigarh Carrom Association, are conducting the camp. TNS

Arjunveer shines with bat

Chandigarh: Arjunveer scored a brilliant unbeaten century to help hosts St Stephen’s Cricket Academy defeat Ice Cricket Academy, Ambala, by 37 runs at the ongoing Open Cricket Tournaments. Batting first, St Stephen’s scored 208 runs in 25 overs. Arjunveer smashed unbeaten 130 off 89 balls. In reply, the Ambala team were bundled out at 171. Arjun Thakur took four wickets and Harnoor took two for the bowling side. Arjunveer also claimed a wicket. TNS

Arindham slams ton, takes 2 wkts

Chandigarh: An all-round performance by Arindham Chadha helped Chandigarh Cricket Nursery (CCN) to beat Sky World School, Panchkula, by 35 runs in 17th Sub-Junior Little Champs Cricket Trophy. Chadha scored 105 off 70 balls and claimed two wickets while conceding 34 runs. Batting first, CCN posted 229/9 in 27 overs. Shubam Kapoor and Pinjaan claimed two wickets each. In reply, the Panchkula team were bundled out at 194. Tegnoor Singh claimed three wickets, while Chadha and Parth got two each.

