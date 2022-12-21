Auto driver held for stalking radio jockey in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested by the Chandigarh police for stalking and sexually harassing a radio jockey (RJ). The incident took place on December 15.

The suspect has been identified as Ranjeet Kumar, alias Chiya, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony (DMC).

The 28-year-old RJ was walking to her house in Sector 38 after work, when the suspect allegedly made obscene gestures towards her.

The victim kept walking, but the suspect stalked her and passed lewd remarks. The RJ took picture of the auto-rickshaw using her mobile phone, following which the suspect fled.

The RJ posted her ordeal on Twitter, after which the police swung into action and initiated an investigation.

The police said the CCTV footage of the area was scoured, leading to the identification of the vehicle. The police said the suspect had an estranged relationship with his wife for the past seven years. She lived in Punjab along with their children. A case under Sections 294, 354-A, 354-D and 509 of the IPC had been registered at the Sector 39 police station.