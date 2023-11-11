Auto driver held under POCSO Act

Zirakpur, November 10
An auto driver has been arrested for forcibly making a minor girl to board his auto and beating her up.
On a statement made by the victim’s mother, the police have booked the auto driver, Chanderbhan, a resident of Bhankharpur, under Sections 323, 341 and 354-D of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Her mother told the police that the suspect had been stalking her daughter, a student of Class X at a government school in Panchkula, for the past sometime. Around 12 noon on November 5, her daughter went to the Baltana market to buy clothes. The suspect forced her to sit in his auto. When the minor tried to get off the auto, he grabbed her throat after which she fainted. The suspect later pushed the girl out of the auto near her house and fled the spot.
When the minor came to her senses, she informed her parents about the incident.
Investigating Officer Nirmal Kaur said the police had arrested Chanderbhan.
