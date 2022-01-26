Auto driver stabbed to death in Balongi

Mohali, January 25

A 36-year-old auto driver, father of three, was stabbed to death in a roadside brawl by three-four unidentified youths at Balongi here last night.

The deceased, identified as Lal Rattan, a resident of Badhmajra, was hit in the stomach several times by a sharp weapon. The youths who attacked him had come on two motorcycles.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 from where he was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, at night. He succumbed to his injuries this morning. Rattan’s friends Anil and Sonu, who were standing alongside, too had received injuries and were admitted to the Civil Hospital.

The police have arrested Anil Kumar, also an auto driver and a Badhmajra resident, and booked two more suspects under Section 302 of the IPC at the Balongi police station.

DSP (Kharar-1) Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “The main suspect Anil Kumar, an auto driver, has been arrested. His accomplices will be nabbed soon. There was an old enmity between the victim and the suspect over a monetary dispute.” The victim’s brother Sanjay said Rattan was standing with his two friends Sonu and Anil on the roadside when he was attacked. The youths then fled the spot. The deceased had no enmity with anyone, he added.