Auto drivers attack railway station parking staff over fee in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

A ruckus was witnessed at parking lot of the local railway station when auto-rickshaw drivers allegedly damaged the iron grille of a parking payment counter and thrashed two staff members late last night.

“Two staff members were injured and taken to the hospital. The assailants are from neighbouring villages,” said a parking staff member.

The injured, Sonu and Rajesh, natives of Bihar and UP, respectively, were discharged from the GMCH, Sector 32, after treatment.

The railway police had not registered any FIR in the matter when the reports last came in. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV cameras. The assailants also smashed some CCTV cameras.

According to information, an auto-rickshaw driver, who was ferrying a few persons, was entering the parking lot around 11.45 pm yesterday when the incident happened.

The auto-rickshaw driver allegedly refused to pay the parking fee, which led to arguments between him and the staff members manning the fee counter. The driver, along with his fellow driver, thrashed the staff members and broke the iron grille.

Meanwhile, GRP SHO Manisha said the two sides seemed to be going for a compromise.

Auto drivers said such fights at the parking lot were a regular affair as parking rates were too high.