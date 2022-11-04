Auto drivers have a free run at Chandigarh railway station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Passengers are a harried lot as auto drivers charge hefty rates at the local railway station after the introduction of the pick-and-drop-off system.

Many passengers said after the implementation of the new system, cab operators do not enter the station premises to avoid high parking charges, while auto operators, who pay monthly charges, pick passengers from the main exit, but charge hefty fares.

“Cab operators ask for Rs 30 extra to pick them up from the main exit, thus we are dependent on autos to avoid carrying heavy luggage up to the road,” said a passenger.

“I had to go to Sector 7 from the railway station and an auto-driver asked for Rs 150, which is way too high. The rates should be affordable for all,” said Sunita, one of the passengers at the station.

“It is like leaving passengers at the mercy of auto-rickshaws operators. Since cab operators do not drive up to the main exit to avoid parking charges, the auto operators charge hefty rates. There should be fixed charges for passengers,” said Manoj Yadav, another passenger.

Auto operators said they couldn’t help it as they had to pay a high parking fee.

“Each auto has to pay Rs 1,200 per month for parking. Thus, we charge passengers accordingly. Still, we do not charge much,” said Dwarka Nath Mishra, president of the auto drivers union.

Mishra said while the station authorities had increased monthly parking charges, there were no water or toilet facility for them outside the railway station.

Six minutes for pick and drop-off are free for personal vehicles. After the free period, people are charged Rs 50 for up to 15 minutes and Rs 200 for keeping a vehicle parked in the lane for 15-30 minutes.

