Automobile Dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Chandigarh, November 7

The Federation of Chandigarh Region Automobile Dealers has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the Electric Vehicle Policy of 2022, along with subsequent amendments dated July 7 and October 18, which introduced restrictions on the registration of non-electric vehicles/internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The petitioners’ case is that the EV policy, introduced by the UT Administration in 2022 based on government guidelines, was intended to promote electric vehicles by offering incentives to consumers, including monetary benefits and charging infrastructure. However, the recent amendments to the policy impose caps on the registration of non-electric vehicles, affecting the “fundamental rights” of automobile dealers in the region.

The petitioners, through senior counsel Chetan Mittal, claim over 50 per cent of vehicles in Chandigarh come from neighbouring states where no such cap or ban exists. They argue that this policy does not align with the intended goal of promoting electric vehicles. Additionally, the petitioners contend that the policy and its implementation are arbitrary and lack proper justification, potentially leading to losses in tax revenue as consumers may seek registration in neighbouring states due to restrictions on non-electric vehicles.

The petitioners argue that unless the Motor Vehicle Act and Rules are amended, executive instructions should not restrict the sale and registration of vehicles. They also mentioned making representations to the Administrator and other authorities regarding their concerns.

The case was heard by the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan and was adjourned to November 9 for further arguments.

The city has 10 automobile dealers who sell around 20,000 non-electric two-wheelers annually, nearly 1,600 a month. The number surges to 4,000 a month during festivals.

Admn meet today, may remove curbs

The UT Administrator has called a meeting to review the EV policy on Wednesday. Sources said a decision was likely to be taken to remove cap on the registration of non-EV two-wheelers ahead of Dhanteras. The Administration had stopped the registration of such two-wheelers on October 29 on reaching the target of 1,609 vehicles fixed for 2023-24 in the revised EV policy.

