Avoid road near CCET, Sec 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

In view of the counting of votes at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) in Sector 26, the police have advised people to avoid the road stretch from the Sector 26 temple towards the CCET and another from the Sector 7/26 light point towards the college. Parking arrangements for the day have also been made. Candidates and their polling agents are instructed to park their vehicles at NITTTR in Sector 26. Election duty officials have designated parking behind the basketball ground at the venue. People can also park their vehicles in the open ground opposite Strawberry Fields School.

