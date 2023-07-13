Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

Damage caused by the heavy rain has resulted in major blockades on the routes leading to Panchkula.

The traffic police have advised commuters to steer clear of the Nada Sahib-Morni road till further notice. Light vehicles may take a diversion via Raipur Rani to Morni. Landslides have completely blocked the road and the authorities are trying to remove the debris as soon as possible.

The internal road leading to Amrawati Enclave/INOX has been blocked after a cave-in.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said traffic movement had been restored on several other roads connecting Morni with Panchkula, Himachal Pradesh border and the nearby villages exclusively for light motor vehicles. The connectivity between Jallah village and Panchkula via Chandimandir had been established.

Additionally, the Morni-Tikkar Taal-Raipur Rani route had been restored, improving accessibility for local residents and commuters.

Dr Soni shared the status of roads connecting Morni with HP border and other villages. Restoration work on the Morni-Sherlatal-Rajlitikri-Harkaghat road up to the HP border was completed today. The Morni-Sherlatal-Badyal-Neembwala road and Morni-Khartia-Badisher road have also been reopened to light motor vehicles.

However, work on the Jallah-Mandhana road is still under way. The Morni-Trilokpur road is already open to light motor vehicles. It’s important to note that these roads are open only to light vehicles with limited speed, considering the muddy surface conditions.

#Panchkula