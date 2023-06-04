AVSAR to promote self-help groups

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 3

Chandigarh International Airport Ltd (CHIAL) has started an initiative, Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region ‘AVSAR’, wherein space at the airport is allotted to a self-help group (SHG) for 15 days to sell its products.

Mohali DC Aashika Jain inaugurated the first AVSAR outlet at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in the domestic security hold area today. CHIAL CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay was present on the occasion.

“It is a wonderful initiative for SHGs to augment their income. It gives them an opportunity to showcase and sell their products. It is also a window to the art and culture of the region for the tourists and visitors at the airport,” Jain said.