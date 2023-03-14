AVT Champs Tour: Final leg of meet to begin at CGC today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The final leg of the AVT Champions Senior Amateur Tour will begin at Chandigarh Golf Club on March 14. The tour, which helps Indian veteran players prepare for international competitions, is played as a 36-hole Gross Stroke Play competition, and is open to players over the age of 50 with handicaps of 14 and below.

With two wins and a runners-up position in the previous three legs, Chandigarh’s Sandeep Sandhu is in a strong position to win the Champion of the Year title.

The two top-ranked players at the end of the season will get a chance to play in a selected international senior amateur championship. In November 2022, Ankur Prakash and Sandhu attended the AVT Champions Tour to the Asia Pacific Seniors in Kuala Lumpur as they bagged the first and second position on the season-long rankings.

The tour, started in March 2019, is a first-of-its-kind initiative to promote competitive golf among senior golfers in India. The event since its inception has seen broad-based participation from all across the country. Four legs in four zones — East, West, North and South India — are held each season.

In January, Sandhu had won the event at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune, followed by another win at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Kolkata in November 2022. David D’Souza had won at Bangalore Golf Club in June last year.