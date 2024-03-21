AVT Tour: Sandeep Singh Sandhu overall champion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Local challenger Sandeep Singh Sandhu won the overall championship with a score of 144, while Jit Singh (146) claimed the second position on the concluding day of the AVT Champions Tour at Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) here today. Sandhu was adjudged Champion Golfer of the year.

In the team (NETT) event, Swarndeep S Batth, Brig Harvinder Dhillon, Tajinder S Grewal and Gopi Singh won the title. Col GC Sharma, Brig Kishore Malhotra, Nippy Bains and Jit Singh claimed the second position. In the team (GROSS) event, Sandeep, Jaspreet Bakshi, Bhupinder S Mundh and Kuldip S Sandhu claimed the top podium position, while Ashish Kapoor, Rahul Agarwal and Gangesh Khaitan finished second. Paromita Mukherjee won the women’s title, while Sanjoli Singh finished second.

In the handicap (0-9) event, Tajinder Singh Grewal and Manav Prakash claimed the top two positions, respectively. Azad Singh Ruhail won the handicap (10-18) event followed by Capt Jasbir Singh at the second position. Rahul Agarwal won the individual (50-54 years) event, while Shivas Nath was runner-up. In the 55-59 (Category B), Bhupinder Singh Mundh and Ankur Prakash claimed the top two positions, respectively, while in the 60- 64 (Category C) event, Pushpendra Singh Rathore won the first position followed by Darvesh Kumar. In the 65-69 (Category D) final, Swarndeep S Batth and Col GC Sharma claimed the first and second positions, respectively. In the 70 & above (Category E), Gangesh Khaitan claimed the first position and Gopi Singh second.

The event witnessed a record 105 entries from across India — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh. The first event of the 2024-2025 season will take place at the KGA in Bangalore. Vikramjit Singh was honoured by the AVT Tour for his lifetime achievement, other than winning various international and national events. He is a five -time winner of the All India Amateur Tour.

