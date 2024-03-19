AVT Tour starts today

Chandigarh, March 18
The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) would host the AVT Champions Tour from March 19 to 20 — the final event of the 2023-24 season—and would determine the merit list winner of the season. This tour started in March 2019 and has become an important feature of the Indian golf calendar. Each event since its inception has seen broad-based nationwide participation across India.
Dilip Thomas (DT), Executive Vice Chairman of the A V Thomas Group, said, “The quality of golf in the tournament has improved significantly for the earlier events; the qualifying handicap of 18 has now come down to 12, and even at that handicap, we get a full field each time.”
The quality of golf was validated by the fact that the Indian national senior team at the Asia Pacific Senior Golf Championship (Vietnam) consisted of Chandigarh’s Sandeep Sandhu, David D’Souza, Gaurav Ghosh, and Jaideep Singh, who are all regular and top-ranked players on the AVT Champions Tour.
