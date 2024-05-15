Awaiting exam result, fire dept job aspirants start march from Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 14

Candidates who took the Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s common entrance test for recruitment as fire operators and drivers launched a protest march from the city today. The youths will continue the march till Karnal where they will hand over a memorandum to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, demanding declaration of exam results.

They said the notification for the exam was issued in 2020 following which the exams were conducted in November 2022 (prelims) and December last year (mains). The result was released in February this year.

The aspirants claimed, “The HSSC had released the results of 850 aspirants, but cancelled it latter and reviewed the result. Thereafter, it released the result of only 238 applicants. They were issued recruitment letters and we have been demanding it since then.”

Vinod, one of the aspirants, said the state government informed them that only aspirants who had done a diploma of fire operators and drivers in Haryana were considered.

He said the aspirants today started their protest from outside the office of HSSC. He said, “We are over 300 in number. We will reach Karnal on foot and go around the city before submitting the memorandum to the CM at his residence.”

