Awaiting orders on CPCC post, Home Secretary writes to Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Over the issue of requisite qualification to hold the post of Chairman and Member Secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), UT Home Secretary Nitin Yadav, who currently holds the Chairman’s post, has written to UT Adviser Dharam Pal, requesting to issue a formal order for the post.

In August last year, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had approved Yadav’s nomination as Chairman, CPCC, and the file was sent to the Personnel Department for formal orders. Even after 10 months, no orders have been passed due to the issue of Yadav’s qualification for the post. After the matter was raked up, the Department of Personnel had sought clarification from the Legal Department. The latter suggested changes in the recruitment rules.

Yadav, with 22 years of administrative experience, possesses expertise in areas such as environmental protection and water treatment. A Haryana cadre IAS officer, Yadav is currently Secretary (Home) and Secretary (Environment). He holds a BTech degree in Computer Science and Engineering with an elective subject in environmental science. Sources said Yadav had asked the Adviser to clear the matter as it was difficult to process files in the absence of formal orders.

Arulrajan P, Deputy Conservator of Forests, holds the position of Member Secretary, CPCC. Previously, the post was held by Chief Conservator of Forest and Environment Debendra Dalai, who was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.