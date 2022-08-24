Award for installing 1 MW solar plants

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

To encourage the use of green energy, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) will award organisations installing huge solar plants in the city.

During the ‘Akshay Urja Diwas-2022’ celebrations here today, Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST and Director, Department of Environment, announced a prize of Rs 1 lakh for installing a solar plant with a minimum capacity of 1 MW by an RWA, Beopar Mandal or industrial association. Dalai said the award would be given to the winner during the “Akshay Urja Diwas-2022” celebrations next year.

He said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had declared Chandigarh as a solar city and soon, the government would be conferring a special award on Chandigarh for achieving among all UTs the highest number of installations of solar systems. Work on a 10-year Master Plan for solar power promotion in the city is already in place to make it a model “Solar City” at the national level, he said.

On the occasion, CREST, along with the Eco Club of GGDSD College and Yuvsatta, an NGO, organised a solar power trainers training programme for the Eco Club teachers of the local schools, colleges and representatives of residents’ welfare associations, and industrial bodies.

Dr Abdul Qayum, Additional CEO and Deputy Conservator of Forests, presided over the function.