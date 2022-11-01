Award for PGI doctor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Dr Surinder Rana from the Department of Gastroenterology, PGI, has been honoured with Emerging Leaders Lectureship Award in recognition of his contributions to gastroenterology and hepatology in the Asia-Pacific region. The honour was an acknowledgment of his contributions to the management of pancreatic diseases, including acute and chronic pancreatitis.

