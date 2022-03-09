Awareness drive held on rights of persons with mental disabilities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, women members of the Citizens for Inclusive Living organised an awareness drive on the rights of persons with mental disabilities in Chandigarh today.

This awareness drive focused on the concerns and experiences of women as caregivers. “Society and the government seldom acknowledge the burden and the burnout faced by women as primary caregivers,” said the mother of a special child.

Most of the women who assembled at Matka Chowk were old mothers who constantly worry about the welfare of their mentally challenged wards. They have been beseeching the Administration for assisted living facilities for persons with mental disabilities. More than 70 old parents and caregivers have sent nearly 500 representations to the UT and the Central Government in the past three years.

The Citizens for Inclusive Living, a group of parents, senior citizens and mental health professionals, is proposing a serenity therapeutic village at Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24, Chandigarh. —