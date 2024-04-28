Awareness on breast cancer

Mohali, April 27
The Cancer Meet-2024 was organised by the Nargis Dutt Foundation in collaboration with the Jeeto Foundation at the Mohali Club on Saturday. People were apprised of the various aspects of breast cancer. The managing trustee of Nargis Dutt Foundation, Priya Dutt, said, “Breast cancer is not a social stigma; early detection followed by timely treatment and awareness about the spreading misconception is the need of the hour.”
