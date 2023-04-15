Awareness on child labour, human trafficking

Panchkula, April 14
The local police, in association with an NGO, Connecting with roots, today launched a campaign under Operation Smile to create awareness against child labour and human trafficking, in the Sector 20 and 21 markets here.
Under the campaign, Ekta Nagpal from the NGO asked people to share information related to human trafficking or child labour in the markets with the nearest police station or on ‘112’.
The police spokesperson said under Operation Smile, every possible effort was being made to reunite missing children with their families. Apart from this, people trapped in bonded labour were also being rescued and sent to their homes. Besides, efforts were also being made to rescue children working as labour or indulging in begging and get them enrolled in school.
