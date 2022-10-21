Awareness on menstrual hygiene

Tribune News Service

A session was organised by the Counselling Department of The Tribune School. Girl students of Classes VII, VIII, IX and X were included in the session. Dr Muskaan Kaur, MBBS, MS-OBGY, created awareness regarding menstrual hygiene, POCSO Act and sexual abuse. Students asked questions and discussed changes that occur in adolescents. Thoughts of students were cleared regarding relationship between mental health and menstruation. Dr Muskaan engaged the students and left a deep impact on their personality.

Eye, dental check-up camp

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, in association with Simply Health Plus, organised an eye and dental check-up camp for students of Kindergarten to Class V. After the check-up, complete data of students was filled in health cards, which are maintained by the school doctor every year. The health cards are regularly shared with parents during the PTM to keep them updated.

Educational trip held

AKSIPS 65 Smart School, Mohali, organised an educational trip to Jungle Land Adventure for students of Classes VI to XII. A series of adventurous activities such as zip lining, trekking, shooting, mountain climbing, dance and music were held. The day was an enthralling and memorable experience for the students.

Visit to science city

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City for students of Classes VI to VIII to make them aware of several science-related phenomenon through fun and entertainment. The students explored and discovered the wonders of science and technology through space and aviation theatre, mathematics gallery, earthquake simulator, energy park and digital planetarium.

Street play competition

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, organised an inter-house street play competition on “Eco-Friendly Diwali”. Students of Classes IX and X participated in the activity. Students participated in the competition with full vigour and pledged to take up their moral and ethical responsibility of not bursting crackers and contributing towards a healthy and progressive future for everybody.

Poster-making contest

Akshara, Tanvi and Palak claimed first three positions, respectively, in a poster-making competition organised by the NSS wing of Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22. NSS volunteers took out an anti-cracker rally in the nearby residential and market areas. The volunteers urged all to observe cracker-free Diwali.

Diwali with Old-Age Home inmates

Students of Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur, visited the old-age home in Sector 15, Chandigarh, to celebrate Diwali. Class 5 students of the school distributed sweets, blankets and gifts among inmates of the old-age home. Students and senior citizens also made some rangolis, sang prayers and Diwali songs. Students also wished Diwali greetings to the inmates.

Sweets for Army jawans

The Interact Club of Bhavan Vidyalaya joined hands with Rotary Club, Chandigarh, to salute the spirit of BSF jawans this Diwali. Students and teachers from the three school branches - Sector 27, Sector 33 and New Chandigarh – collected money for this cause. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit flagged off a convoy of Army trucks carrying sweets from the Punjab Raj Bhavan in the presence of District Governor VP Kalta.