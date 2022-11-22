Awareness on oral health

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Under the banner of the Indian Society of Paedodontics and Preventive Dentistry (ISPPD), the Department of Paediatric Dentistry, Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences, organised weeklong Children’s Day celebrations to create awareness about oral health. Oral health education was imparted to around 400 children, parents/caregivers and teachers through presentations, posters, skit, and demonstrations in schools. Competitive games were also organised. TNS

National Moot Court contest

Chandigarh: The Department of Laws organised the 1st CCI-Panjab University National Moot Court Competition. It was organised in collaboration with the Competition Commission of India. As many as 22 teams participated in the event. RGNUL-Patiala was declared the winner of the competition. It won a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40,000. UPES-Dehradun was declared the runner-up. It won a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30,000.