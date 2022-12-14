Awareness programme for taxpayers held in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

As per the outreach policy of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the North West Region of Income Tax Department organised a taxpayers’ awareness and interaction programme at Aayakar Bhawan in Sector 17 here today. It was organised for taxpayers of Chandigarh.

Addressing the gathering, N. Jayasankar, Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, Chandigarh, apprised the delegates of the new paradigm of tax management using information technology and artificial intelligence for minimum intrusive techniques of investigations and better tax payers services.

He assured the tax payers to take up their genuine grievances, if any, with the Department may be at the level of centralised processing centre (CPC) or assessing officer (AO).

In her address, Tarundeep Kaur, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Chandigarh Range, emphasised on early and proper response from taxpayers to communications issued by the department to reduce infructuous results to the quasi-judicial proceedings and resultant grievances.