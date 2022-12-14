Awareness programme for taxpayers held in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, December 13
As per the outreach policy of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the North West Region of Income Tax Department organised a taxpayers’ awareness and interaction programme at Aayakar Bhawan in Sector 17 here today. It was organised for taxpayers of Chandigarh.
Addressing the gathering, N. Jayasankar, Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, Chandigarh, apprised the delegates of the new paradigm of tax management using information technology and artificial intelligence for minimum intrusive techniques of investigations and better tax payers services.
He assured the tax payers to take up their genuine grievances, if any, with the Department may be at the level of centralised processing centre (CPC) or assessing officer (AO).
In her address, Tarundeep Kaur, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Chandigarh Range, emphasised on early and proper response from taxpayers to communications issued by the department to reduce infructuous results to the quasi-judicial proceedings and resultant grievances.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...