Awareness walk on mental health held at Sukhna

Chandigarh, October 9

More than hundred people, including students, professionals and educators, participated in an awareness walk organised by the Citizens for Inclusive Living (CIL) Society, Chandigarh, to mark World Mental Health Week, at Sukhna Lake here this morning.

Dr Simmi Waraich, senior psychiatrist and vice-president of CIL, said, “We must collectively remove stigma and come forward for treatment, if required. It is important to be aware of our own emotions and mental health.”

Society president Neelu Sarin encouraged the participants to take a pledge to take care of their mental health and help others struggling with a mental crisis.

Aditya Vikram, member of CIL, highlighted the theme of this year, ‘Mental health is a universal human right’, and the responsibility of the citizens, society and the government to make it a reality.

Gurpreet Singh, a social worker, spoke about the importance of the upcoming Group Home, a world-class residential facility for persons with mental disabilities in Chandigarh.

