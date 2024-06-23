Ayaan Garg wins gold in chess

Chandigarh, June 22
Twelve-year-old Ayaan Garg, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won gold medal in the 26th Asian Youth U-12 (team) Chess Championship in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Players from 33 different countries participated in the meet.
After taking 25 points from this outing, his current FIDE International rating stands at 1,861. Garg contributed six points to help India get a gold medal in the U-12 category. The Indian team recoded 19.5 points in total followed by Kazakhstan (18 points) and Mongolia (16.5 points). Garg played nine games out of which he won four, drew four and lost one to earn six points for the Indian team. Coach Naveen Bansal congratulated Garg on his achievement.
