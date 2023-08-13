Ayesha advances in carrom

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

Ayesha beat Samaira Madan while Vanshika outplayed Vanshika in the girls' sub-junior quarterfinals of the 25th St Stephen's Carrom Ranking Tournament. Nayonika beat Khushi Aggarwal and Kashika Verma got the better of Mudra in the same category. Earlier, Mohd. Tanveer, a former national carrom champion from the city, inaugurated the tournament.