Ayesha, Inderjit clinch carrom titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Ayesha of St Stephen’s School-45 emerged the girls’ singles champion in the 6th Inter-School Carrom Championship concluded here today at St Stephen’s School.

In the girls’ singles final, Ayesha proved her supremacy over Shayna Parveen of Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, in a one-sided contest by defeating the opponent 21–0.

Rani Gupta (Lawrance Public, Mohali) outclassed her teammate Gursirat by 12-0 to capture 3rd place. Inderjit Singh of GMSSS-16-D clinched the boys’ singles title in his maiden appearance in any carrom tournament. Inderjit outclassed his teammate Abhinav Sharma in the final 17-12.

Saksham Misri (Gurukul-20, Panchkula) secured 3rd position beating Anish Kumar (St Stephen’s-45) 17-3.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.