 Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College, Chandigarh, pupils to assist 80+ residents : The Tribune India

Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College, Chandigarh, pupils to assist 80+ residents

Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College, Chandigarh, pupils to assist 80+ residents


Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, January 29

Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Sector 45, in association with the Ayush dispensary of the UT Administration has been directed to list 80 plus residents of Sectors 45 and 46 to extend them assistance.

As per official orders, all senior citizens identified by the college will be assigned students individually for assistance. The students, with the consent of assigned senior citizens, will periodically visit and assist them in health and wellness issues. The data of senior citizens will be obtained from the police station or beat boxes concerned of the Chandigarh police.

Sec 45, 46 senior citizens to benefit

  • Senior citizens residing in Sectors 45 and 46 will be assigned students individually for assistance
  • They will periodically visit/assist them in health & wellness issues
  • College will also provide assistance to start panchkarma at Sec 37 dispensary
  • It has been asked to give senior faculty to Directorate of AYUSH for camps

The college has further been directed to assist the UT Administration by providing senior faculty or doctors free of cost to the Directorate of AYUSH for special health check-up or screening camps.

The decision to start packages of panchkarma, a method of cleansing body of unwanted waste, at the Ayurvedic Dispensary, Sector 37, was taken three to four months ago and was reiterated during the governing body meeting held under the chairmanship of the Adviser to UT Administrator a month ago. But the same was yet to be implemented. The college has now agreed to provide necessary assistance to immediately start panchkarma, which involves five purification methods to eliminate the aggravated doshas, process at the Sector 37 dispensary in a big way. It has also been conveyed that the college may be associated with the implementation of various schemes (wherever permissible) of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The college will be liable to fulfil the requisite eligibility conditions and follow the applicable guidelines of the schemes.

Akhil Kumar, Director, Ayush, and Dr Rajiv Kapila, senior ayurvedic physician, had visited the Sector 46 hospital recently to review the health services offered there.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Haryana

New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

9
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

10
Himachal

Snowfall cheers Shimla, Kinnaur apple growers

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

8 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Sitharaman

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman

Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...

Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...


Cities

View All

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in city

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in Amritsar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau begins evaluating ex-Dy CM OP Soni's assets

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

JAC to intensify stir over Centralised admission portal, retirement age row

BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh MC to manage all 89 parking lots till new agency selected

Coordinated policies needed to meet global challenges: Narendra Singh Tomar

Will take up issue of more grants for Chandigarh MC with Centre, says Banwarilal Purohit

Lt Col HS Chahal re-elected president of Golf Club

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Miscreants rob ~50K, liquor from village shop

Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

BDPO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Three arrested in theft cases

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience