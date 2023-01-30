Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College, Chandigarh, pupils to assist 80+ residents

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, January 29
Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Sector 45, in association with the Ayush dispensary of the UT Administration has been directed to list 80 plus residents of Sectors 45 and 46 to extend them assistance.
As per official orders, all senior citizens identified by the college will be assigned students individually for assistance. The students, with the consent of assigned senior citizens, will periodically visit and assist them in health and wellness issues. The data of senior citizens will be obtained from the police station or beat boxes concerned of the Chandigarh police.
Sec 45, 46 senior citizens to benefit
- Senior citizens residing in Sectors 45 and 46 will be assigned students individually for assistance
- They will periodically visit/assist them in health & wellness issues
- College will also provide assistance to start panchkarma at Sec 37 dispensary
- It has been asked to give senior faculty to Directorate of AYUSH for camps
The college has further been directed to assist the UT Administration by providing senior faculty or doctors free of cost to the Directorate of AYUSH for special health check-up or screening camps.
The decision to start packages of panchkarma, a method of cleansing body of unwanted waste, at the Ayurvedic Dispensary, Sector 37, was taken three to four months ago and was reiterated during the governing body meeting held under the chairmanship of the Adviser to UT Administrator a month ago. But the same was yet to be implemented. The college has now agreed to provide necessary assistance to immediately start panchkarma, which involves five purification methods to eliminate the aggravated doshas, process at the Sector 37 dispensary in a big way. It has also been conveyed that the college may be associated with the implementation of various schemes (wherever permissible) of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The college will be liable to fulfil the requisite eligibility conditions and follow the applicable guidelines of the schemes.
Akhil Kumar, Director, Ayush, and Dr Rajiv Kapila, senior ayurvedic physician, had visited the Sector 46 hospital recently to review the health services offered there.
