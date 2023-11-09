Ayush hospital to come up in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

In a first, an Ayush hospital will be built in the city.

During a ‘Meet the Press’ programme here today, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai stated that a proposal to set up an Ayush hospital in the city is being finalised, adding that the project is expected to be approved by the end of this year.

He said a 50-bed Ayush hospital will be set up in Sector 34. The medical facility will offer ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy services under one roof.

Dr Mahendrabhai added that the centre of the National Institute of Ayurveda near Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula will be fully operational soon to promote the traditional approach to healthcare and treatment. Notably, an Ayush OPD facility has already been launched at the facility.

He said the beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will also get benefits of the Ayush programme. A policy to start offering Ayush medical facilities at centres made for CGHS beneficiaries is currently in the works.

It is pertinent to note that the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme are entitled to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. The government will soon link the Ayush medical system with the scheme.

The minister said the global success of the ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ campaign will be celebrated in Panchkula on the eighth Ayurveda Day, which falls on November 10.

It may be recalled that Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had announced the campaign in Delhi on October 10 this year. Every year, the Ministry of Ayush observes Ayurveda Day on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti.

He noted that farmers, students and other members of the general public from about 100 countries had joined the campaign. Around 12 crore people have expressed support for the campaign so far, the minister said.

The concluding ceremony of the global campaign will be organised in Panchkula on November 9 and 10. Haryana State Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta is expected to preside over the function on November 10.