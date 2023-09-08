Ayush wins golf tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Ayush Kinha claimed top position in the boys’ category A on the concluding day of the 1st Junior Golf Championship held at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) on Thursday.

Kinha claimed the top position with a score of 78, while Saurav Dass (79) and Vedhant Singh Bains (98) claimed second and third positions, respectively. In category B, Savir Singh Heer came first, while in category C Jotsaroop Gupta (80), Harnidh Singh Boparai (94) and Harry Singh (97) clinched the top three positions.

In the girls’ category C event, Guneet Sekhon (104) finished top, followed by Gurkirat Kaur (123). In the boys’ category D, Divjot Gupta (77) came out the winner, followed by Avraaham Verma (82) and Ojasv Saraswat (82). Ananhat Kaur Khokkar (103) won the girls’ category D event, followed by Samyra Randhawa (108).

In the putting competition, Kabir, Anaya and Aditya Jain claimed the first three positions, while in the junior category, Gurpurabh, Saisha and Vaahin won the top three positions, receptively. Amaira Sood, Heet Kaur and Sambhavi were the winners of the sub-junior event.

In category E (9-hole), Zorawar Singh Chahal (39) claimed the top position, followed by Aarav Kumar (44) and Yashank Setia (45). In category F, Gitansh Singh Pathania (47) and Jayesh Goyal (78) won medals. Vidhant Pal (270 yards) won the longest drive title, while Gitansh Singh Pathania won the Nearest To Pin event. Harnidh Singh Boparai claimed the straightest drive event.

The tournament was organised by Surjit Mandal, who started his golf career as a caddie and then took his passion to the next level.