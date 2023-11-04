Ayushman Bharat: Central scheme to patients’ aid in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) scheme has proven to be a lifeline for patients in Chandigarh, with a significant impact on medical care accessibility.

As of now, more than 1,64,000 beneficiary cards have been issued under the health insurance programme, and a total of Rs 30 crore allocated for various medical treatments. Around 37,000 beneficiaries have received medical support through this initiative.

The AB PMJAY, often referred to as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, is a government-backed health insurance programme launched with an aim to provide financial protection and quality healthcare to millions of underprivileged families across the country. The scheme covers numerous medical treatments, ensuring that people in need have access to healthcare without suffering financial burden.

One of the most significant success stories of the AB PMJAY in Chandigarh is the fact that nearly 88,000 patients from different regions of the country have received complex and costly medical treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). These treatments include kidney transplant, knee replacement surgery, complex cardiovascular procedures and cancer chemotherapy.

The scheme was launched on August 20, 2019. It is an entitlement-based scheme giving a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Under the scheme, cashless and paperless treatment is available at government and empanelled private hospitals.

#Bharat