Ayushmann helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Zirakpur, March 28
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana today inaugurated a food truck to be operated by the LGBTQ+ community. “This food truck is a kind of push to make them (LGBTQ+ community) self-reliant and financially independent so that they can find a place in the society,” he said in Zirakpur.
“This food truck has been inaugurated for a very special reason to encourage and include the trans community in the society. It’s a small step, more people, opinion leaders like me who think about society and are sensitive towards it should come forward and help them,” he said. Khurrana said he wished to support the LGBTQ+ community in real life, too. “I wish Dhananjay Chauhan and members of the transgender community of Chandigarh good luck in their food venture! Onwards and upwards.” On June 6 last year, the actor had given financial assistance for launch of such trucks for the local trans community.
