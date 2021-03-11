Baby Football League: Sandhu Academy bag boys’ U-8 title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Sandhu Academy won the boys’ U-8 title by defeating Little Champs 2-0 in the final of the Baby League Carnival, at Urban Park, Sector 17, today.

In the semi-finals, Little Champs beat Dikshant (3-1), while Sandhu Academy beat KFA (1-0). Strawberry Fields School won the U-12 final by defeating Sandhu Academy (7-6) in a tie-breaker. Earlier in the semi-finals, Strawberry defeated Namdhari team (3-1), while Sandhu Academy defeated GNPS (3-0).

In the U-10 final, Namdhari team won the title by defeating Manchester United (3-2). In the semis, Namdhari beat GNPS (4-0), while Manchester United beat St Stephens (3-1).

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das awarded the winners and appreciated the efforts made by the Chandigarh Football Association for organising this championship.