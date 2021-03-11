Baby Football League: Sandhu Academy bag boys’ U-8 title

Chandigarh, April 24
Sandhu Academy won the boys’ U-8 title by defeating Little Champs 2-0 in the final of the Baby League Carnival, at Urban Park, Sector 17, today.
In the semi-finals, Little Champs beat Dikshant (3-1), while Sandhu Academy beat KFA (1-0). Strawberry Fields School won the U-12 final by defeating Sandhu Academy (7-6) in a tie-breaker. Earlier in the semi-finals, Strawberry defeated Namdhari team (3-1), while Sandhu Academy defeated GNPS (3-0).
In the U-10 final, Namdhari team won the title by defeating Manchester United (3-2). In the semis, Namdhari beat GNPS (4-0), while Manchester United beat St Stephens (3-1).
AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das awarded the winners and appreciated the efforts made by the Chandigarh Football Association for organising this championship.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest