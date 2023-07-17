Back after parole, inmate of Burail jail held with drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

An inmate of the Model Jail at Burail, who had returned from parole, was found in possession of a variety of drugs, including crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and heroin. Sources said that the accused managed to sneak the drugs into the jail by concealing these in his rectum.

According to the sources, the inmate, Sonu, who is lodged in the jail in an NDPS case, returned from parole on the evening of July 14. Although the accused underwent a thorough search at the entrance, no suspicious items were found on him.

However, his behaviour raised jail officials’ suspicion. Instead of immediately sending him to barracks, they isolated him in one of the cells of Barrack No. 10.

Next morning, the jail staff conducted another search on Sonu and recovered 2.11 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), 11.87 grams of heroin, 16.61 grams of ganja and 85 banned tablets he had concealed in his private part.

The drugs were to be sold to other inmates, said the sources. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station under Section 20, 21, and 22 of the NDPS Act on a complaint filed by Parveen Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Model Jail.