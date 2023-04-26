Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

As a mark of respect to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on Tuesday, the Chandigarh administration has declared a public holiday in all the government offices, board, corporations, institutions, including industrial establishments, on April 27, 2023, (Thursday) under the Chandigarh administration.

The central government has already announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across India as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.

Badal, who became Punjab's chief minister five times, died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday, nine days after being admitted with breathing problems. He was 95.

His cremation will be held at his native Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday.

#Parkash Singh Badal