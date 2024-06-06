Badly damaged roads in Panchkula’s Sector 20 trouble commuters, residents

Panchkula, June 5
Broken and damaged roads in Panchkula’s Sector 20 have made commuting difficult for residents and commuters. Residents say the road passing near society number 94 and another near a primary school in the area are badly damaged and need immediate repairs. A visit to the society showed that these road were full of potholes, especially in the area near the PGI residential society.
Surender Rawat, a resident of the area, said, “The road outside our society has remained damaged for long. It was a year ago that we wrote to the Municipal Corporation regarding the issue. But since then, nothing has been done in terms of road repair or recarpeting in the area.”
He said there were potholes on the road near a primary school as well. “The potholes have become a source of annoyance. They have made commuting difficult and the fear of an accident taking place is always there.”
Rakesh, another resident of Suncity Parikrama in Sector 20, expressed apprehensions of further damage to the road, leading to accidents during the upcoming rainy season. “Commuters are usually unaware of potholes when driving on these road. In rainy season, oblivion to the presence of these potholes, residents drive into these and fall. The administration should carry out recarpeting of the roads at the earliest,” he said.
