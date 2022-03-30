Badminton: Anupama 65th in federation rankings

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, March 29

Local shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya (17) now holds 65th rank in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, a few days after winning the Polish Open 2022.

In January, Anupama had jumped 43 spots to grab the 84th rank in the BWF rankings of the women’s singles category. From her last nine outings, she got a total of 22,670 points to jump to the 84th rank and later climbed to 75th rank with 26,060 points.

Now, she has world 65th rank with 28,640 points, a third leap in world rankings this year. She is in France for the Orleans Masters 2022 (Super Series). “I will play directly in the main draw (Orleans Masters). And in this tournament, I am expecting to face a tough challenge from Indonesian players and from Indian players as well. I am looking forward to make an impact in this event as it is a Super Series event and a win here will really help me gain important points,” said Anupama while talking to The Tribune over the phone. She is scheduled to face world 36th ranked Belgium’s Lianne Tan in her opening main draw tomorrow.

She is now the fifth top ranked Indian player in the BWF rankings after PV Sindhu (7th rank), Saina Nehwal (23rd rank), Aakarshi Kashyap (51st rank) and Ashmita Chaliha (60th rank).

Anupama trains at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Bengaluru, under coach Vimal and mentor Prakash Padukone.