Badminton Championship: Hriday Bansal beats Jivesh, enters next round

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 21

Hriday Bansal overpowered Jivesh (21-9, 21-7) in a boys’ U-11 quarterfinal match during the

17th Ashwani Gupta Memorial District Badminton Championship at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here.

In other quarterfinals, Abeer defeated Tanishq (21-6, 21-7), Aarav Setia blanked Aadil (21-18, 21-8) and Arinjay overpowered a tough challenge by Sanyam (21-18, 13-21, 21-18). Aryan Makkar defeated Parth (21-7, 21-6) in the first quarterfinal of the boys’ U-13 category.

Jayash Duggal also marched into the next round by defeating Veer (21-3, 21-9), while Aarav Garg blanked Kartik (21-6, 21-7). Abhinav defeated Vansh (21-19, 21-15).

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-15 first round, Ashutosh Thakur defeated Amitesh (21-17, 21-12), Amogh Goel ousted Tusimanshu (21-14, 21-13), Naitik defeated Abhimanyu (21-8, 21-10) and Kapish beat Varun Kaushik (21-9, 21-8).