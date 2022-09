Badminton Championship: Tusya Nakra upsets top seed Gurtaaj Singh, makes it to U-13 boys final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Tusya Nakra ousted top seed Gurtaaj Singh (21-16, 21-18) to reach the boys’ U-13 final in the ongoing Chandigarh State Badminton Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex here today.

In another semi-final, second seed Aarush Sharma logged a comeback (16-21, 21-15, 22-20) win over Ans Kumar Khare.

Earlier in quarterfinals, Gurtaaj defeated Viraj Singh Chandel (21-12, 21-12) and second seed Sharma ousted Ayaan Marwaha (21-18, 21-18), while Khare logged a comeback (12-21, 21-19, 21-16) victory over Himanshu, while Tusya Nakra outplayed Lakshit Bansal (21-7, 21-8).

In a girls’ U-13 semi-final, Shubhangi Chaudhary defeated Anika Sharma (21-11, 21-11). In quarterfinals, top seed Ridhima Saini defeated Bhoomi Mehandia (21-1, 21-3), whereas second seed Anika Sharma outplayed Prakriti Singh (21-9, 21-9). Glory Katoch faced a tough resistance from Kabit Anhad Kaur Dhiraj before logging a (19-21, 21-14, 21-15) victory, whereas Shubhangi Chaudhary defeated Baaruni Chopra (21-6 21-4).

In boys’ U-15 semi-finals, Rana Rudra Pratap Singh defeated Divyansh Saxena (21-13, 21-16) and Uday Rana blanked Vaibhav Giri (21-17, 21-12). In quarterfinals, Vaibhav Giri defeated Suryansh Raghav (15-21, 21-19, 21-13) and Rana Rudra Pratap Singh recorded a (21-11, 21-10) win over top seed Aditya Kohli. Divyansh Saxena defeated Rishit Singla (21-9, 21-13) and Uday outplayed A Rohit (21-4, 21-11).

In the girls’ U-13 quarterfinals, Ridhima Saini defeated Jasleen Kaur (21-10, 21-3), Mihika Thakur outplayed Shubhangi Chaudhary (22-20, 21-18), Tanishka Nandal defeated Vanshika Tsba (21-16, 21-10) and top seed Anu Priya blanked Ishveen (21-15, 21-2).

In the boys’ U-17 semi-finals, Piyush Chauhan defeated top seed Akul Malik (21-6, 23-21) and Krishna Sharma ousted Vaibhav Mehra (21-17, 8-21, 21-12). In the girls’ U-17 semi-finals, Rijul Saini defeated Nimar Kaur Virk (21-12, 21-8) and Shagunpreet Kaur outplayed Jasmeet Kaur (17-21, 22-20, 21-17).

Aarush-Tusya claim doubles title

Aarush and Nakra won the boys’ U-13 doubles title by defeating Gurtaj Singh and Yug Parmar (21-13, 22-20). In semis, Aarush and Nakra defeated Menhav Jinta and Viraj Singh Chandel (21-7, 21-17), while Gurtaj and Parmar ousted Arush and Tejas Dewali (21-11, 18-21, 21-13). In the girls’ U-13 doubles final, Ridhima and Shubhangi Chaudhary blanked Jaya Verma and Kabit Anhad Kaur (21-7, 21-4), whereas Anu Priya and Vanshika defeated Jasleen Kaur and Mihika Thakur (21-12, 21-9). In the girls’ U-15 doubles semis, Jasleen Kaur and Mihika Thakur defeated Kashvi Parmar and Vidhushi Dimri (21-6, 21-9), while Anu Priya and Vanshika outplayed Kaavya Sharma and Purvidhee (21-5, 21-6). The team of Ashnoor Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur won the girls’ U-17 doubles semis by defeating Avishi Sood and Raissa Bhanot (21-10, 21-23, 21-15), whereas Nimar Kaur and Rijul Saini blanked Prachi Joshi and Tanvi (21-7, 21-11).

Results (semis)

Mixed U-15 doubles: Divyansh & Anupriya bt Aditya Kohli & Jasleen Kaur (21-10, 21-4), Rana Rudrapratap & Vanshika bt Vaibhav Giri & Tanishka (22-20, 24-22).

Mixed U-17 doubles: Vaibhav Mehra & Nimar Kaur Virk bt Atishya Saxena & Raissa Bhanot (21-13, 21-17), Rehaan & Rijul bt Akul & Jasmeet Kaur (21-14, 21-16).

Boys’ U-17 doubles: Atishya Saxena & Piyush Chauhan bt Devansh Dewali & Ekjot Saini (21-9, 21-8), Akul & Vaibhav Mehra bt Krishna & Rehaan (21-15, 21-18), Divyansh & Uday Rana bt Harshpreet Singh & Sushain Bindal (21-8, 21-8).