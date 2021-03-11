Badminton: Divyansh logs easy win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Divyansh defeated Ashmit 21-7 21-08 in the opening match of the boys’ U-16 category during the 2nd Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament today.

Nikunj overpowered Gobindkaran 21-09 17-21 21-11 while Akshaj defeated Chirag 21-13 21-10. Shaurya got the better of Lavish 21-14 21-14.

In the girls’ U-16 event, Jasleen defeated Nehal 21-05 21-06 and Dhvanya registered a comeback win 13-21 21-19 22-20 over Nimrat. Arshnoor ousted Mudita 21-11 21-08 and Pari defeated Lavanya 21-15 23-21 21-12 in the last two matches.

The team of Garvpreet and Purvidhee won the opening mixed doubles match against Vedant and Vaishali 21-11 21-05. Tuhinanshu and Nivedita outplayed Ishaan and Pranjali 21-19 21-09 and the team of Rishavi and Lakshay ousted Jujhar and Simran 21-11 25-23. Adity and Parthvi also moved ahead by defeating Ronit and Aarju 21-06 21-07.