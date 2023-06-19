Badminton meet: Ansh Negi, Anmol Kharb claim U-17 titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Ansh Negi defeated Rounak Chouhan (21-15, 27-25), while Anmol Kharb beat Tanvi Sharma (21-16, 18-21, 23-21) to win the boys’ (U-17) and girls’ singles (U-17) title during the Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula today.

Bornil Akash Changmai defeated Aanayan Bohra (21-18, 24-26, 23-21) and Adarshini Shri NB thrashed Hithaishree L Rajaiah (21-6, 21-15) to win the boys’ and girls’ singles titles, respectively, in the U-15 category.

In the girls’ doubles (U-17) final, Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat beat Tanvi Reddy Andhuri and Tanvi Sharma (12-21, 21-15, 23-21).

In the boys’ doubles (U-17) final, B Arigela and V Gobburu beat Bhavya Chhabra and Param Choudhary (23-21, 22-20).