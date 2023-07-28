Badminton meet in Zirakpur from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 27

The Mohali District Badminton Association will organise the Punjab State (Senior and Junior) Ranking Badminton Tournament from July 29 to August 1 at AM Badminton Academy, Zirakpur.

Jatinder Kumar Mahajan of the academy said the tournament would be played in two categories — Open and U-19. It will be a selection tournament for the Punjab state team.

#Mohali #Zirakpur