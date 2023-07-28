Badminton meet in Zirakpur from tomorrow

Mohali, July 27
The Mohali District Badminton Association will organise the Punjab State (Senior and Junior) Ranking Badminton Tournament from July 29 to August 1 at AM Badminton Academy, Zirakpur.
Jatinder Kumar Mahajan of the academy said the tournament would be played in two categories — Open and U-19. It will be a selection tournament for the Punjab state team.
