Badminton meet starts today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 13

The Express Shuttle Club Trust will organise the Yonex Sunrise 30th Krishna Khaitan Memorial All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament for junior boys & girls, at the Tau Devi Lal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Sector 3 from November 14 to 20.

The qualifying rounds will be played from November 14 to 16, followed by the main draw matches. A winning prize of Rs 4 lakh will be distributed among winners, runners-up, semifinalists and quarterfinalists of singles events. The Badminton Association of India has nominated Vijay Joshi from Maharashtra as referee, Divakaran and Manoj Kumar Sabat as deputy referees and Pravin Raj as match controller for the tournament.

#Panchkula