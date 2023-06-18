Badminton meet: TN’s Adarshini seals semis berth

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 17

Top seed Adarshini Shri NB of Tamil Nadu overpowered Tanvi Patri of Odisha to sail into the girls’ U-15 semi-finals on the penultimate day of the Yonex-Sunrise 2nd Ashwini Gupta Memorial All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3.

Adarshini recorded a (21-17, 21-8) win to mark her berth in the final four event. Hithaishree L Rajaiah of Karnataka stunned fifth seed Gayatri Rawat of Uttarakhand in a three-game finish (21-17, 17-21, 21-17), while Aadhira Rajkumar of Tamil Nadu upset eighth seed Krithya Siva Sankar after a see-saw battle (21-11, 15-21, 21-12). The last quarterfinal of the category was similarly won by Karnataka’s Shaina Manimuthu, who logged a (21-14, 20-22, 21-17) win over third seed Diksha SR.

In the girls’ U-17 category, top seed Haryana’s Anmol Kharb moved into the semis by defeating Tanoo Chandra (21-17, 21-15). Second seed Tanvi Sharma also logged an easy (21-16, 21-17) win over Haryana’s Saanvi Aneja, while Haryana’s Medhavi Nagar recorded a comeback (18-21, 21-11, 21-17) win over third seed Karnataka’s Rujula Ramu. Maharashtra’s Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye defeated Haryana’s Baruni Parshwal (21-13, 21-18).

Prateek defeats Samuel

Top seed Karnataka’s Prateek Koundilya defeated Samuel Tamang (21-13, 21-19) to seal his boys’ U-15 semi-final berth. Second seed Assam’s Bornil Akash Changmai overpowered a tough challenge by Manipur’s Rishav Ngangom (20-22, 21-11, 21-16), while Nishchal Chand of Uttarakhand recorded a (21-14, 21-17) win over Jagsher Singh Khangurra. Assam’s Aanayan Borah also marched into the next round by defeating Mahendra Kalahasthi (22-20, 20-22, 21-15). Top seed Ansh Negi of Uttarakhand faced a tough resistance from Delhi’s Vansh Dev before recording a comeback (19-21, 21-17, 21-19) win in a boys’ U-17 semi-final. Second seed Rounak Chouhan bounced back from a game down to defeat Avi Basak (18-21, 21-6, 21-14), while Abhishek Kanapala outplayed Ishaan Sihag (21-9, 21-19). Pranauv Ram N ousted Gnana Dattu TT (21-11, 21-16) in the last quarterfinal.

Kaaviyaa-Varna in next round

The team of Kaaviyaa Navaraj and Varna P moved into the girls’ U-17 semis by defeating Deepak Raj Aditi and Ponnamma BV Vriddhi (21-16, 18-21, 24-22). Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Tanvi Sharma ousted Medhavi Nagar and Baruni Parshwal (24-22, 21-16) and Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat outplayed Samridhi and Saanvi Nautiyal (21-16, 21-7). Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera recorded a comeback (10-21, 21-14, 21-13) win over Pragati Parida and Vishakha Toppo.

Jangjeet- Angel register win

In the mixed doubles U-15 quarterfinal, Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Angel Punera defeated Krish Bhargav and Sarayu Suryaneni (21-13, 21-13). Arnav Sharma and Pihu Negi ousted Girivasan Saravana Kumar and Bhavishya Changmai (21-13, 21-13). Sachin A and Ananya A defeated Suryadev Sarath Kumar and Saniya Jose (21-18, 21-17). Bornil Akash Changmai and Shantipriya Hazarika defeated Mohan Krishna Kursam and Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni (21-14, 26-24).