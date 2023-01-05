Badminton Meet: Top seed qualifier Rehan Siddiqui marches ahead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Top seed Rehan Siddiqui of Uttar Pradesh faced a tough resistance from Uttarakhand’s Shaurya Pant before logging a (11-15, 15-9, 15-14) win in a boys’ U-19 second round qualifier match on the second day of the Yonex-Sunrise All-India Junior (U-19) Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Sector 38 Sports Complex.

Charan Ganesh A of Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, defeated Telangana’s Dhruv Pershad Sethi (15-12, 15-10) and Delhi’s Deepanshu defeated Haryana’s Tanmay Mehta (15-7, 15-10). Venkata Mounish Davu Siva Naga registered a (15-11, 14-15, 15-9) win over Girish Venkat P, while Haryana’s Reyansh Verma recorded a comeback (14-15, 15-12, 15-8) win over Venkata Sai Harshit Tummala of Telangana. Maharashtra’s Sarvesh Houji also struggled a bit before registering a (15-7, 10-15, 15-14) win over Abhiram Reddy Kotla, while Sarthak Madaan of Chandigarh defeated Pratham Singh (15-4, 15-8).

PNB’s Tanmay Tomar recorded a comeback (10-15, 15-14, 15-13) win over Kushagra Patel and Ayushman Nandi of West Bengal also struggled against Abhinava Krishna VD registered before logging a (15-6, 14-15, 15-14) win. Varghese J Koduppanapolackal of Kerala overpowered Bihar’s Kartik (15-5, 15-11), whereas Haryana’s Rishit Khanna faced a neck-and-neck fight from Saurabh Yadav before logging a (14-15, 15-6, 15-13) win. Vishal Sharma came from behind to log a (9-15, 15-12, 15-9) win over Vishu Thakran and Akshat Arora of Rajasthan faced a tough competition from Nishkarsh Singh Chauhan before recording a (11-15, 15-6, 15-11) win.

In some easy results, Pranit Somani defeated Akul Malik (15-13, 15-10), Abhishek Kanapala ousted Divij Singh (15-7, 15-7), Ravi Uttej Ayyagari Phani outplayed Harshit (15-8, 15-6), Amaya Kumar Nayak overpowered Harshit Chaudhary (15-7, 15-11) and Lava T Vadakal defeated Akshiv Dutta (15-10, 15-10).

Sheena in next round

Haryana’s Sheena Narwal moved to the next round by defeating Navya Kanderi of Andhra Pradesh (15-12, 15-12). Maharashtra’s Ananya Agrawal improved from a set down to defeat Telangana’s Architha Ramachandran (14-15, 15-6, 15-14). Tanvi Reddy Andluri defeated Aroma Zahid (15-9, 15-10) and Tanu Malik ousted Anupama Sharma (15-5, 15-6). Rujula Ramu of Karnataka defeated Ruchi Chahal (15-9, 15-5) and Anushka Juyal of Uttarakhand also registered an easy (15-8, 15-7) win over local contender Tanvi Gupta. PNB’s Saanvi Nautiyal stunned third seed A Bhonsle Driti (15-11, 10-15, 15-11) and Delhi’s Himani Sardar overpowered Haryana’s Taniya Khatri (15-11, 5-15, 15-13). Jayansh Reddy Pulaparti recorded a comeback (13-15, 15-5, 15-5) victory over Jaysameer Reddy Kandrapu and Yaseen defeated Ishaan Chawla (15-13, 15-10). Ashrith Valishetty ousted Anirudh Kaushik (15-5, 15-10) and Haryana’s Aafreen Bishnoi defeated Suhani Soni (15-14, 15-6).

Sayani Sarkar was trailing (13-15) in the first set, but recorded a (15-5, 15-9) victory in the next two against Anushree Mahanta. Haryana’s Chitwan Khatri defeated Aishani Singh (15-6, 15-5) and Delhi’s Tiya Dabas ousted Komal Saroha (15-11, 15-9).

#Uttarakhand