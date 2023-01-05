Badminton Meet: Top seed qualifier Rehan Siddiqui marches ahead

Chandigarh, January 4
Top seed Rehan Siddiqui of Uttar Pradesh faced a tough resistance from Uttarakhand’s Shaurya Pant before logging a (11-15, 15-9, 15-14) win in a boys’ U-19 second round qualifier match on the second day of the Yonex-Sunrise All-India Junior (U-19) Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Sector 38 Sports Complex.
Charan Ganesh A of Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, defeated Telangana’s Dhruv Pershad Sethi (15-12, 15-10) and Delhi’s Deepanshu defeated Haryana’s Tanmay Mehta (15-7, 15-10). Venkata Mounish Davu Siva Naga registered a (15-11, 14-15, 15-9) win over Girish Venkat P, while Haryana’s Reyansh Verma recorded a comeback (14-15, 15-12, 15-8) win over Venkata Sai Harshit Tummala of Telangana. Maharashtra’s Sarvesh Houji also struggled a bit before registering a (15-7, 10-15, 15-14) win over Abhiram Reddy Kotla, while Sarthak Madaan of Chandigarh defeated Pratham Singh (15-4, 15-8).
PNB’s Tanmay Tomar recorded a comeback (10-15, 15-14, 15-13) win over Kushagra Patel and Ayushman Nandi of West Bengal also struggled against Abhinava Krishna VD registered before logging a (15-6, 14-15, 15-14) win. Varghese J Koduppanapolackal of Kerala overpowered Bihar’s Kartik (15-5, 15-11), whereas Haryana’s Rishit Khanna faced a neck-and-neck fight from Saurabh Yadav before logging a (14-15, 15-6, 15-13) win. Vishal Sharma came from behind to log a (9-15, 15-12, 15-9) win over Vishu Thakran and Akshat Arora of Rajasthan faced a tough competition from Nishkarsh Singh Chauhan before recording a (11-15, 15-6, 15-11) win.
In some easy results, Pranit Somani defeated Akul Malik (15-13, 15-10), Abhishek Kanapala ousted Divij Singh (15-7, 15-7), Ravi Uttej Ayyagari Phani outplayed Harshit (15-8, 15-6), Amaya Kumar Nayak overpowered Harshit Chaudhary (15-7, 15-11) and Lava T Vadakal defeated Akshiv Dutta (15-10, 15-10).
Sheena in next round
Haryana’s Sheena Narwal moved to the next round by defeating Navya Kanderi of Andhra Pradesh (15-12, 15-12). Maharashtra’s Ananya Agrawal improved from a set down to defeat Telangana’s Architha Ramachandran (14-15, 15-6, 15-14). Tanvi Reddy Andluri defeated Aroma Zahid (15-9, 15-10) and Tanu Malik ousted Anupama Sharma (15-5, 15-6). Rujula Ramu of Karnataka defeated Ruchi Chahal (15-9, 15-5) and Anushka Juyal of Uttarakhand also registered an easy (15-8, 15-7) win over local contender Tanvi Gupta. PNB’s Saanvi Nautiyal stunned third seed A Bhonsle Driti (15-11, 10-15, 15-11) and Delhi’s Himani Sardar overpowered Haryana’s Taniya Khatri (15-11, 5-15, 15-13). Jayansh Reddy Pulaparti recorded a comeback (13-15, 15-5, 15-5) victory over Jaysameer Reddy Kandrapu and Yaseen defeated Ishaan Chawla (15-13, 15-10). Ashrith Valishetty ousted Anirudh Kaushik (15-5, 15-10) and Haryana’s Aafreen Bishnoi defeated Suhani Soni (15-14, 15-6).
Sayani Sarkar was trailing (13-15) in the first set, but recorded a (15-5, 15-9) victory in the next two against Anushree Mahanta. Haryana’s Chitwan Khatri defeated Aishani Singh (15-6, 15-5) and Delhi’s Tiya Dabas ousted Komal Saroha (15-11, 15-9).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...